VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Short Interest Update

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 186,800 shares, a decline of 29.6% from the December 15th total of 265,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 712,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Stock Up 0.8 %
VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.80. The stock had a trading volume of 75,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,902. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.52. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $26.98 and a 12-month high of $29.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.94.
VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.1564 per share. This is a boost from VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF
The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- 3 Dividend Stocks at Bargain Levels to Defend Your Portfolio
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- 3 REITs With Big Dividend Growth and Sustainable Payouts
- Expert Stock Trading Psychology Tips
- Can Integrated Healthcare Stocks Succeed in Public Markets?
Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.