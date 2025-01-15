VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Short Interest Update

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 186,800 shares, a decline of 29.6% from the December 15th total of 265,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 712,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.80. The stock had a trading volume of 75,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,902. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.52. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $26.98 and a 12-month high of $29.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.94.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.1564 per share. This is a boost from VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,772,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,958,000 after purchasing an additional 246,899 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,925,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,869,000 after buying an additional 116,162 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,802,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,419,000 after buying an additional 70,163 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,376,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,487,000 after buying an additional 38,164 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,229,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,799,000 after buying an additional 10,666 shares during the period.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

