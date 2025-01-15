VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT) Stake Increased by Sovereign Financial Group Inc.

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,407 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Mountain Financial LLC grew its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Red Mountain Financial LLC now owns 2,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI increased its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 8,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC lifted its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 2,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:MOAT opened at $92.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.80.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.2675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

