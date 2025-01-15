Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 198,600 shares, a growth of 530.5% from the December 15th total of 31,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 563,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VWOB opened at $62.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.55. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $61.48 and a twelve month high of $66.65.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $36,000.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

