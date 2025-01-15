Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 198,600 shares, a growth of 530.5% from the December 15th total of 31,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 563,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ VWOB opened at $62.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.55. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $61.48 and a twelve month high of $66.65.
Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.
Institutional Trading of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF
Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.
