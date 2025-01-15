Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Holdings Boosted by Safeguard Financial LLC

Safeguard Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 344,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,984 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 30.7% of Safeguard Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Safeguard Financial LLC owned about 0.10% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $141,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 494.1% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 420.8% in the third quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $403.83 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $413.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $389.44. The company has a market cap of $139.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $307.85 and a twelve month high of $428.69.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.