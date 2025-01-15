Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Holdings Reduced by Nabity Jensen Investment Management Inc

Nabity Jensen Investment Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 7.7% of Nabity Jensen Investment Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Nabity Jensen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $10,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 95.5% during the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Partners Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 8,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frisch Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,506,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of VUG opened at $403.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $139.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $307.85 and a 12 month high of $428.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $413.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $389.44.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

