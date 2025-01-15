Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Purchased by Mayfair Advisory Group LLC

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,263 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,292 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 6.4% of Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $10,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 95.5% during the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.5% in the second quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Partners Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 8,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Frisch Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,506,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VUG opened at $403.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $139.12 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $413.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $389.44. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $307.85 and a 1 year high of $428.69.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

