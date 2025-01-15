Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) is Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up about 6.0% of Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $11,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,226,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,649,000 after purchasing an additional 153,146 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,164,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,512,000 after acquiring an additional 9,363 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,163,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,405,000 after acquiring an additional 36,239 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,889,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,269,000 after acquiring an additional 121,099 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,785,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,888,000 after buying an additional 19,205 shares during the period.

Shares of VYM opened at $128.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $58.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $130.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.99. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $109.47 and a 12-month high of $135.07.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

