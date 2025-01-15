Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Stock Position Raised by Smith Anglin Financial LLC

Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 16,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after buying an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $235,000. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 71,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,445,000 after purchasing an additional 4,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VYM stock opened at $130.10 on Wednesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $109.47 and a 12-month high of $135.07. The company has a market capitalization of $58.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $130.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.99.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

