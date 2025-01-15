Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Sold by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,959,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,234,883,000 after purchasing an additional 128,121 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 65.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,895,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,370,000 after buying an additional 1,149,356 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,449,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,656,000 after buying an additional 28,328 shares during the period. Balentine LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 18.7% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,229,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,692,000 after acquiring an additional 193,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthquest Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 959.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 713,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,216,000 after acquiring an additional 646,240 shares during the period.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VV opened at $268.22 on Wednesday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $215.96 and a fifty-two week high of $280.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $274.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $263.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

