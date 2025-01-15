Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stock Position Reduced by Marquette Asset Management LLC

Marquette Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 25.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,476 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 0.3% of Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VB. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 305.3% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 83.7% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $242.41 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $202.66 and a 12 month high of $263.35. The company has a market cap of $60.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $249.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.03.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

