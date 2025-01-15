Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM) Hits New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Vecima Networks Inc. (TSE:VCM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$15.10 and last traded at C$14.83, with a volume of 640 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$14.81.

Separately, Accountability Research decreased their price objective on Vecima Networks from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$16.59 and its 200-day moving average is C$19.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.61. The stock has a market capitalization of C$358.82 million, a PE ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 0.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Vecima Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.50%.

In related news, Senior Officer Clay Mccreery sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.40, for a total transaction of C$27,840.00. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $25,390. Company insiders own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Vecima Networks Inc engages in the development of integrated hardware and software solutions for broadband access, content delivery, and telematics. The company operates through three segments: Video and Broadband Solutions, Content Delivery and Storage, and Telematics. The Video and Broadband Solutions segment offers platforms that process data from the cable network and deliver high-speed internet connectivity to homes over cable and fiber, as well as adapt video services.

