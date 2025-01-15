Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) CFO Sells 2,500 Shares

Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) CFO John P. Kiernan sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total value of $69,075.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,142 shares in the company, valued at $2,076,173.46. The trade was a 3.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:VECO opened at $26.25 on Wednesday. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.52 and a 12 month high of $49.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 1.15.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $184.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Veeco Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 119.3% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,458,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,117,000 after acquiring an additional 793,429 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 165.0% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 370,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,288,000 after purchasing an additional 230,971 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,337,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,314,000 after purchasing an additional 22,850 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Veeco Instruments by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 27,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 325,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,213,000 after buying an additional 32,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VECO shares. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Veeco Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Veeco Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.71.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, China, Rest of the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, advanced packaging lithography, atomic layer deposition, and other deposition systems.

