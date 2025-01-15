Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) Short Interest Up 148.9% in December

Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a growth of 148.9% from the December 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VSDA. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 98.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 118,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,738,000 after acquiring an additional 58,798 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its position in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 84,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its position in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 454,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,136,000 after acquiring an additional 18,645 shares during the period.

Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of VSDA opened at $50.62 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.26 million, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.86. Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a 1-year low of $46.50 and a 1-year high of $55.25.

Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF Cuts Dividend

Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.0576 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 8th.

The VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (VSDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Victory Dividend Accelerator index. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying US large- and mid-cap stocks with a high likelihood of future dividend growth. VSDA was launched on Apr 18, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

