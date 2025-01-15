Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) Short Interest Up 548.0% in December

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,600 shares, a growth of 548.0% from the December 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 128,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:EDF traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.02. 89,515 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,142. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 52-week low of $4.31 and a 52-week high of $5.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.11.
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.34%.
Institutional Trading of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Company Profile
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.
