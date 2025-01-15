Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS) VP Sells $179,263.80 in Stock

Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS – Get Free Report) VP Michael Sabol sold 6,714 shares of Vitesse Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total value of $179,263.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 63,411 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,073.70. This represents a 9.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Vitesse Energy Price Performance

VTS traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,914. The company has a market cap of $800.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.47. Vitesse Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.63 and a 1 year high of $28.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Vitesse Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.75%. Vitesse Energy’s payout ratio is 143.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Alliance Global Partners raised shares of Vitesse Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vitesse Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTS. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Vitesse Energy by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Vitesse Energy by 267.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 285,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,769,000 after purchasing an additional 207,831 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Vitesse Energy by 18.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 910,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,587,000 after purchasing an additional 144,166 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its holdings in Vitesse Energy by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 20,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Vitesse Energy by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 68,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after buying an additional 18,904 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

About Vitesse Energy

Vitesse Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of non-operated oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It owns and acquires non-operated working interest and royalty interest ownership in the Williston Basin properties located in North Dakota and Montana.

