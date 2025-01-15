Walker River Resources (CVE:WRR) Shares Down 20.5% – Should You Sell?

Walker River Resources Corp. (CVE:WRR – Get Free Report) shares dropped 20.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. Approximately 225,173 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 135% from the average daily volume of 95,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.
Walker River Resources Stock Down 20.5 %
The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.18 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.21.
About Walker River Resources
Walker River Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It holds 100% interests in the Lapon Canyon gold project with 147 claims, which covers an area of approximately 2940 acres located in Nevada.
