Walker River Resources (CVE:WRR) Stock Price Down 15.9% – Time to Sell?

Walker River Resources Corp. (CVE:WRR – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 15.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.19. 164,473 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 87% from the average session volume of 87,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.
Walker River Resources Stock Down 18.2 %
The company has a market capitalization of C$8.75 million, a P/E ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.21.
About Walker River Resources
Walker River Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It holds 100% interests in the Lapon Canyon gold project with 147 claims, which covers an area of approximately 2940 acres located in Nevada.
