Wallbridge Mining (TSE:WM) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (TSE:WM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 11010 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.
Wallbridge Mining Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of C$66.30 million, a PE ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.06 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.07.
Wallbridge Mining (TSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Wallbridge Mining Company Limited will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Wallbridge Mining
Wallbridge Mining Company Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, discovery, development, and production of gold properties. The company also explores for copper, nickel, and platinum group metals. Its flagship property is the Fenelon gold property located in Northern Abitibi, Quebec, Canada.
