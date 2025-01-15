Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 292,200 shares, a drop of 26.2% from the December 15th total of 395,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 239,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Waterdrop Stock Performance

NYSE WDH traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.15. 44,339 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,715. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of -0.25. Waterdrop has a 12-month low of $0.94 and a 12-month high of $1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.15 and a 200-day moving average of $1.13.

About Waterdrop

Waterdrop Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. The company offers short-term health and long-term health and life insurance products and services.

