Wedbush Weighs in on Arhaus’ FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ARHS)

Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Free Report) – Wedbush increased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Arhaus in a report released on Friday, January 10th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.40. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Arhaus’ current full-year earnings is $0.42 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Arhaus’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $319.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.94 million. Arhaus had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also commented on ARHS. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Arhaus from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Arhaus in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Arhaus from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Arhaus from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Arhaus from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.20.

Shares of NASDAQ ARHS opened at $10.94 on Monday. Arhaus has a 1-year low of $8.30 and a 1-year high of $19.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Arhaus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Arhaus by 716,800.0% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 7,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 7,168 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arhaus during the third quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Olympiad Research LP acquired a new position in Arhaus during the third quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.88% of the company’s stock.

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market in the United States. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, and other items; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

