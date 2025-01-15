Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD) Short Interest Up 477.0% in December

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 87,700 shares, a growth of 477.0% from the December 15th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 132,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Price Performance

Shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.93. 46,747 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,464. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $4.28 and a twelve month high of $5.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.90.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th were issued a $0.1204 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.77%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EOD. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 24.3% in the second quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 109,326 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 21,371 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 173.8% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 284,566 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 180,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 21.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,490,561 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $7,468,000 after buying an additional 266,192 shares in the last quarter.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

