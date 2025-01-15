Westport Fuel Systems (TSE:WPRT) Trading Down 4.3% – Here’s What Happened

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (TSE:WPRT – Get Free Report) fell 4.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$5.27 and last traded at C$5.35. 6,588 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 9,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.59.

Westport Fuel Systems Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.73 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.67. The company has a market cap of C$93.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01, a PEG ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.23, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and supplying alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications in Europe, Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers and Independent Aftermarket.

