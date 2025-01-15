What is Cormark’s Forecast for TSE:AG Q1 Earnings?

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:AG – Free Report) – Analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of First Majestic Silver in a report issued on Thursday, January 9th. Cormark analyst R. Gray anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for First Majestic Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.46 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for First Majestic Silver’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Shares of TSE:AG opened at C$8.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.33 and a beta of 1.36. First Majestic Silver has a 12-month low of C$6.23 and a 12-month high of C$11.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.006 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is -5.56%.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine covering an area of approximately 71,867 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Santa Elena that covers an area of approximately 102,244 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada covering an area of approximately 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

