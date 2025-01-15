What is Scotiabank’s Estimate for OR FY2025 Earnings?

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Scotiabank raised their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 8th. Scotiabank analyst T. Jakusconek now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.47. The consensus estimate for Osisko Gold Royalties’ current full-year earnings is $0.48 per share.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities downgraded Osisko Gold Royalties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th.

NYSE:OR opened at $18.72 on Monday. Osisko Gold Royalties has a fifty-two week low of $12.77 and a fifty-two week high of $21.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of -89.14 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.048 per share. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is a positive change from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -85.71%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 32.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 0.8% in the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 437,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 9.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 3,492 shares during the last quarter. 68.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company’s primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

