What is Scotiabank’s Estimate for TSE:CJR FY2025 Earnings?

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Scotiabank raised their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Corus Entertainment in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 8th. Scotiabank analyst M. Yaghi now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.11).
Corus Entertainment Price Performance
Corus Entertainment has a 1 year low of C$6.93 and a 1 year high of C$14.10.
About Corus Entertainment
Corus Entertainment Inc is a media and content company. The Company creates and delivers quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. The Company’s portfolio of multimedia offerings encompasses 45 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, a global content business, digital assets, live events, children’s book publishing, animation software, technology and media services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Corus Entertainment
- What is Put Option Volume?
- The Fed Is More Likely to Hike Than Cut Rates in 2025
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Investors Navigate Uncertainty by Seeking Refuge in Gold and Oil
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Archer Aviation Shares Slide, Now Bargain Priced for 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Corus Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corus Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.