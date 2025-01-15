What is William Blair’s Forecast for ALNY FY2024 Earnings?

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair raised their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, January 12th. William Blair analyst M. Minter now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($2.01) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($2.12). William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.21) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.48) EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $296.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $295.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.61.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 6.9 %

Shares of ALNY stock opened at $240.51 on Wednesday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $141.98 and a 52-week high of $304.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $259.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.64, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.75. The company has a market capitalization of $31.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.80 and a beta of 0.34.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $500.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.91 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Tolga Tanguler sold 1,469 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.98, for a total transaction of $368,689.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,191 shares in the company, valued at $3,310,677.18. The trade was a 10.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 1,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total transaction of $439,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 15,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,955. This represents a 10.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,122 shares of company stock worth $2,540,455 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALNY. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 25,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,056,000 after purchasing an additional 4,791 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 19,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,687,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

