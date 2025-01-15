What is Zacks Research’s Estimate for TC Energy Q3 Earnings?

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of TC Energy in a research note issued to investors on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.81. The consensus estimate for TC Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.55 per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TRP. UBS Group raised shares of TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Friday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TC Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$69.92.

Shares of TRP stock opened at C$66.54 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$67.62 and its 200 day moving average price is C$62.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$69.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.84, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.40. TC Energy has a 1-year low of C$43.83 and a 1-year high of C$70.32.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.97 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.90 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 10.68%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $1.113 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $4.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.69%. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 116.01%.

In other TC Energy news, Director Lindsay Mackay sold 3,520 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.00, for a total value of C$246,400.00. Also, Director Alexander (Alex) Oehler acquired 6,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$66.05 per share, with a total value of C$431,947.64. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 420,911 shares of company stock worth $28,259,105. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

