Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLRL) Shares Down 3% – What’s Next?

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLRL – Get Free Report) fell 3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $145.50 and last traded at $145.50. 1,100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 3,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $150.00.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.23.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.