William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. William Penn Bancorporation had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%.
William Penn Bancorporation Trading Up 2.1 %
NASDAQ WMPN traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.15. The company had a trading volume of 11,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,520. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.61 and its 200-day moving average is $12.20. William Penn Bancorporation has a one year low of $10.80 and a one year high of $13.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $111.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -202.50 and a beta of 0.01.
William Penn Bancorporation Company Profile
