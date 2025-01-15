William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. William Penn Bancorporation had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%.

William Penn Bancorporation Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ WMPN traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.15. The company had a trading volume of 11,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,520. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.61 and its 200-day moving average is $12.20. William Penn Bancorporation has a one year low of $10.80 and a one year high of $13.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $111.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -202.50 and a beta of 0.01.

William Penn Bancorporation Company Profile

William Penn Bancorporation operates as the holding company for William Penn Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and related financial services in the United States. The company offers time, savings, money market, and demand deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing and interest-bearing checking, as well as money market, savings and club, and individual retirement accounts.

