Wiser Wealth Management Inc Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Wiser Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF makes up 0.5% of Wiser Wealth Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Wiser Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VXUS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 836,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,152,000 after purchasing an additional 33,604 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 159.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 14,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 8,595 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 121,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,887,000 after buying an additional 11,393 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 1,180,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,403,000 after acquiring an additional 83,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 36.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 338,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,927,000 after buying an additional 91,134 shares during the last quarter.

VXUS stock opened at $58.33 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $55.40 and a twelve month high of $65.52. The stock has a market cap of $74.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $1.0049 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.89%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

