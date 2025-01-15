Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Grows Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,055 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Forte Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Forte Asset Management LLC now owns 33,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidemark LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $64.38 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.26. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $53.30 and a 12 month high of $68.33. The company has a market cap of $90.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

