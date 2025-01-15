Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Has $1.68 Million Stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,513 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $1,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KVUE. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Kenvue by 860.2% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 232,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,959,000 after purchasing an additional 208,092 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Kenvue by 270.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 843,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,017,000 after acquiring an additional 616,292 shares during the last quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kenvue during the 4th quarter worth $11,671,000. Oak Thistle LLC grew its stake in shares of Kenvue by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 31,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 3,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pines Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kenvue during the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kenvue stock opened at $21.12 on Wednesday. Kenvue Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.67 and a fifty-two week high of $24.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $40.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.40, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.46.

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th were paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Kenvue’s payout ratio is 149.09%.

KVUE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Kenvue from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Kenvue in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Kenvue from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays raised Kenvue to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Kenvue from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.09.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

