Woodside Energy Group (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Woodside Energy Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.84 and traded as low as $15.77. Woodside Energy Group shares last traded at $16.06, with a volume of 921,998 shares.
Woodside Energy Group Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.60 and its 200-day moving average is $16.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.63.
About Woodside Energy Group
Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Asia, Canada, Africa, and internationally. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Greater Browse, Greater Sunrise, Greater Pluto, Greater Exmouth, North West Shelf, Wheatstone, Julimar-Brunello, Canada, Senegal, Greater Scarborough, and Myanmar projects.
