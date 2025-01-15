Workiva (NYSE:WK) Given New $133.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Free Report) had its price target upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $120.00 to $133.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

WK has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Workiva from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James raised Workiva from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Workiva from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Workiva from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $102.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.14.

WK stock opened at $109.80 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.37. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.35 and a beta of 1.07. Workiva has a fifty-two week low of $65.47 and a fifty-two week high of $116.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WK. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Workiva during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Workiva by 57.8% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 453 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Workiva in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Workiva in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Workiva by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,347 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based reporting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Workiva platform, a multi-tenant cloud software that provides data linking capabilities; audit trail services; administrators access management; and allows customers to connect data from multiple enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

