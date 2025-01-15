World Acceptance (WRLD) to Release Earnings on Friday

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLDGet Free Report) is projected to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, January 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.23 per share and revenue of $136,670.00 billion for the quarter.

World Acceptance Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WRLD traded up $4.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.98. The stock had a trading volume of 11,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,495. The company has a quick ratio of 19.53, a current ratio of 19.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. World Acceptance has a 12-month low of $101.85 and a 12-month high of $149.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $689.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WRLD has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of World Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of World Acceptance in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

Insider Transactions at World Acceptance

In other news, insider Luke J. Umstetter sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.30, for a total transaction of $62,865.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,299,591. This represents a 4.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 43.20% of the company’s stock.

About World Acceptance

World Acceptance Corporation engages in consumer finance business in the United States. The company provides short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It offers income tax return preparation and filing services; and automobile club memberships.

Earnings History for World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD)

