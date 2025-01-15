Wynn Capital LLC Has $181,000 Stake in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Wynn Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,790 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,435 shares during the quarter. Wynn Capital LLC’s holdings in Ambev were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABEV. MCIA Inc bought a new position in Ambev during the third quarter worth about $25,000. HTLF Bank bought a new position in shares of Ambev during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ambev in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Riversedge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ambev during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Foster Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ambev during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 8.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Ambev Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of Ambev stock opened at $1.81 on Wednesday. Ambev S.A. has a 52-week low of $1.76 and a 52-week high of $2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.19. The firm has a market cap of $28.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03, a P/E/G ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.05.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ambev in a report on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, malt and food, other alcoholic beverages, and non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products in Brazil, Central America and Caribbean, Latin America South, and Canada. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Balboa ICE, Balboa, Atlas Golden Light, Atlas, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Bud 66, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith’s, and Kokanee brands.
