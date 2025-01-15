Wynn Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Wynn Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Wynn Capital LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Airbnb by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 1.2% in the second quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 7,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 3.6% during the second quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Airbnb by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Airbnb by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

ABNB opened at $127.60 on Wednesday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.38 and a 52 week high of $170.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.22. The firm has a market cap of $80.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.13.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 32.88%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABNB shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Airbnb from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Airbnb from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Airbnb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.32.

Insider Activity

In other Airbnb news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 9,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total value of $1,250,502.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 164,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,466,767. This trade represents a 5.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.11, for a total transaction of $81,666.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 192,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,247,996.84. This trade represents a 0.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 915,997 shares of company stock valued at $122,800,660. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

