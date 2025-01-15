Wynn Capital LLC Trims Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Wynn Capital LLC lessened its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,940 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Wynn Capital LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 255.7% during the 4th quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 626 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on CVS Health from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on CVS Health from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.71.

CVS Health Stock Performance

NYSE:CVS opened at $51.60 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.59. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $43.56 and a 1-year high of $80.75.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. CVS Health had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 1.36%. The company had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be given a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 67.51%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Further Reading

