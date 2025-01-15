X Financial (NYSE:XYF) Trading Down 2.4% – Here’s What Happened

X Financial (NYSE:XYF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.05 and last traded at $7.05. Approximately 23,322 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 31,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.22.

X Financial Stock Up 3.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $360.58 million, a PE ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.99.

Get X Financial alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its position in X Financial stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of X Financial (NYSE:XYF – Free Report) by 23.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,278 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,684 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.12% of X Financial worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About X Financial

X Financial provides personal finance services in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers services as an online marketplace connecting borrowers and investors or institutional funding partners. Its loan products include Xiaoying credit loan, which consists of Xiaoying card loan; and Xiaoying preferred loan to small business owners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for X Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.