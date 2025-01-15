Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Trading 10.1% Higher – Time to Buy?

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 10.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.54 and last traded at $16.49. Approximately 128,767 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 349,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.61.

Get Xponential Fitness alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Xponential Fitness

Xponential Fitness Stock Up 7.4 %

Insider Activity

The company has a market capitalization of $777.20 million, a PE ratio of -13.87 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.26.

In other news, Director Mark Grabowski sold 2,595,598 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total transaction of $39,842,429.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,881.10. This represents a 98.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 47.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Xponential Fitness

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XPOF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Xponential Fitness by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 82,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 9,079 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Xponential Fitness by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 25,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 9,827 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Xponential Fitness during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,076,000. 58.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xponential Fitness Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Xponential Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xponential Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.