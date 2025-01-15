YASKAWA Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKF) Stock Price Down 2.2% – What’s Next?

YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKF – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.20 and last traded at $26.40. 1,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 3,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.98.

YASKAWA Electric Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.05.

About YASKAWA Electric

YASKAWA Electric Corporation engages in motion control, robotics, system engineering, and other businesses worldwide. It manufactures and sells various AC drives, including general purpose AC drives, specific purpose AC drives, AC Drive for systems, regenerative energy saving units, and PM motors for use in household appliances, such as air conditioners and refrigerators; social infrastructures comprising elevators, escalators, trains, cranes, fans, and pumps; and factories that manufacture printing machinery, textile machinery, rubber machinery, and other materials.

