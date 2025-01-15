Zacks Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for AIT

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) – Zacks Research increased their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Research analyst S. Roy now expects that the industrial products company will earn $2.20 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.19. The consensus estimate for Applied Industrial Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $9.76 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Applied Industrial Technologies’ FY2025 earnings at $9.75 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

AIT has been the topic of several other reports. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $260.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Industrial Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.71.

AIT opened at $252.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.05. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 1-year low of $166.37 and a 1-year high of $282.98. The stock has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.08.

Applied Industrial Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is 15.10%.

Insider Transactions at Applied Industrial Technologies

In related news, VP Warren E. Hoffner III sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.64, for a total transaction of $1,126,560.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 55,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,689,882.76. This trade represents a 6.70 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mary Dean Hall sold 2,200 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.08, for a total transaction of $605,176.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,462 shares in the company, valued at $952,326.96. This trade represents a 38.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Industrial Technologies

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 198.0% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after acquiring an additional 12,535 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the second quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

