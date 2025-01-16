1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) Major Shareholder Buys $447,130.00 in Stock

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 61,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.33 per share, for a total transaction of $447,130.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,285,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,411,718.12. The trade was a 1.44 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 15th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 97,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.64 per share, for a total transaction of $741,080.00.

On Friday, January 10th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 50,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.18 per share, with a total value of $359,000.00.

On Monday, November 4th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc sold 40,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total transaction of $312,000.00.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Price Performance

FLWS stock opened at $7.64 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.39. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $11.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $490.64 million, a PE ratio of -54.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

1-800-FLOWERS.COM ( NASDAQ:FLWS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $193.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.88 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 2.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLWS. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 340,637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after buying an additional 114,072 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the 3rd quarter worth $947,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 686,961 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,540,000 after purchasing an additional 93,041 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 557,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,307,000 after purchasing an additional 152,536 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,635,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,086,000 after purchasing an additional 129,627 shares in the last quarter. 38.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, gifts, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

Further Reading

