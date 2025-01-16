1,250 Shares in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Purchased by Pines Wealth Management LLC

Pines Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Davis Capital Management bought a new position in Progressive in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 114.1% in the 3rd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 137 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Progressive during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PGR has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $267.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Progressive from $277.00 to $261.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Progressive from $299.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Progressive from $262.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In other Progressive news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 191 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.10, for a total transaction of $46,241.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $964,042.20. This trade represents a 4.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.66, for a total transaction of $2,386,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 282,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,530,756.28. This represents a 3.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,919 shares of company stock valued at $8,222,168. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Stock Performance

NYSE PGR opened at $242.17 on Thursday. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $166.92 and a fifty-two week high of $270.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.00.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.18. Progressive had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 33.10%. The company had revenue of $19.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.95 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.91%.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

