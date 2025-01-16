13,935 Shares in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) Purchased by Flywheel Private Wealth LLC

Flywheel Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 13,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 79.4% in the third quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 5,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter.

PCY opened at $20.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.66. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 1 year low of $19.51 and a 1 year high of $21.69.

The Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign debt in emerging markets with at least 3 years to maturity. PCY was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

