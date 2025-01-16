180 Wealth Advisors LLC Has $215,000 Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 27.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,215 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Newmont by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. now owns 10,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB lifted its holdings in Newmont by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 47,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Newmont by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 15,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Newmont by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Newmont by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 5,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Stock Performance

Newmont stock opened at $41.43 on Thursday. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $29.42 and a 12-month high of $58.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.90. The stock has a market cap of $47.17 billion, a PE ratio of -27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.50.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.05). Newmont had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a positive return on equity of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently -65.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on NEM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Newmont from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Bernstein Bank lifted their target price on Newmont from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Cibc World Mkts downgraded Newmont from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Newmont from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Newmont currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In other news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,303,840. This trade represents a 3.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry M. Iv Conger purchased 9,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.15 per share, for a total transaction of $400,340.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,090.70. This represents a 189.96 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,077 shares of company stock worth $563,080 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

