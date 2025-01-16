180 Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $257,000 in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,026 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Block by 0.4% during the third quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 39,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in Block by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Block by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in Block by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Block by 2.5% during the third quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Block Stock Up 2.9 %

SQ stock opened at $84.83 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.66, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.51. Block, Inc. has a one year low of $55.00 and a one year high of $99.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SQ. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Block from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Block from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Block from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Block from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.35.

Insider Activity at Block

In other news, insider Chrysty Esperanza sold 2,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $272,175.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,235 shares in the company, valued at $8,097,325. This trade represents a 3.25 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,000 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 88,791 shares in the company, valued at $7,103,280. This represents a 1.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,981 shares of company stock worth $2,681,185. 10.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Block

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

