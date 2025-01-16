180 Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 15,878 Shares of UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Free Report) by 34.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 61,784 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,878 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in UWM were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of UWM during the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in UWM in the second quarter worth about $85,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in UWM in the third quarter worth about $85,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in UWM in the second quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, LJI Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in UWM in the second quarter worth about $105,000. 53.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get UWM alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on UWMC. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of UWM from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of UWM from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays raised shares of UWM from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of UWM from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.39.

UWM Price Performance

UWMC opened at $6.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.43 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.33. UWM Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $5.31 and a twelve month high of $9.74.

UWM Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.58%. UWM’s dividend payout ratio is currently -173.91%.

UWM Company Profile

(Free Report)

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company offers mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UWMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UWM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UWM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.