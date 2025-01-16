AB Conservative Buffer ETF (NASDAQ:BUFC) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

AB Conservative Buffer ETF (NASDAQ:BUFC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 200,117 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 194% from the previous session’s volume of 68,114 shares.The stock last traded at $39.01 and had previously closed at $39.04.

AB Conservative Buffer ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.25 and its 200-day moving average is $38.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AB Conservative Buffer ETF stock. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AB Conservative Buffer ETF (NASDAQ:BUFC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 84,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,250,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.49% of AB Conservative Buffer ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

About AB Conservative Buffer ETF

The AB Conservative Buffer ETF (BUFC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to participate in the price movement of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (ticker: SPY), up to a cap while buffering the first 15% decline. The fund resets its buffer and cap levels every three-months BUFC was launched on Dec 13, 2023 and is issued by AB Funds.

