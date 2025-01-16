ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:ABMRF) Short Interest Down 47.1% in December

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:ABMRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,072,300 shares, a decrease of 47.1% from the December 15th total of 3,920,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 102.6 days.
ABN AMRO Bank Stock Performance
ABMRF stock opened at $16.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.68. ABN AMRO Bank has a 12-month low of $14.15 and a 12-month high of $18.26.
About ABN AMRO Bank
