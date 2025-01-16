ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:ABMRF) Short Interest Down 47.1% in December

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:ABMRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,072,300 shares, a decrease of 47.1% from the December 15th total of 3,920,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 102.6 days.

ABN AMRO Bank Stock Performance

ABMRF stock opened at $16.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.68. ABN AMRO Bank has a 12-month low of $14.15 and a 12-month high of $18.26.

About ABN AMRO Bank

Featured Articles

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and financial services to retail, private, and business clients in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through three segments: Personal & Business Banking, Wealth Management, and Corporate Banking. The company provides savings and deposits products; investment and insurance products; and consumer, personal, car, and home improvement loan.

